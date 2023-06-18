On Sunday, Isaac Paredes (.563 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Musgrove. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Padres.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove

Joe Musgrove TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes has 12 doubles, 12 home runs and 21 walks while batting .257.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 82nd, his on-base percentage ranks 50th, and he is 36th in the league in slugging.

In 54.7% of his games this year (35 of 64), Paredes has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (23.4%) he recorded at least two.

Looking at the 64 games he has played this year, he's homered in 10 of them (15.6%), and in 4.9% of his trips to the dish.

Paredes has picked up an RBI in 39.1% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 10.9% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in six contests.

He has scored in 24 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 31 .252 AVG .261 .336 OBP .359 .495 SLG .468 11 XBH 13 7 HR 5 28 RBI 19 19/10 K/BB 26/11 0 SB 0

