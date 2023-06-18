Isaac Paredes Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Padres - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Isaac Paredes (.563 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Musgrove. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Padres.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Discover More About This Game
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes has 12 doubles, 12 home runs and 21 walks while batting .257.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 82nd, his on-base percentage ranks 50th, and he is 36th in the league in slugging.
- In 54.7% of his games this year (35 of 64), Paredes has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (23.4%) he recorded at least two.
- Looking at the 64 games he has played this year, he's homered in 10 of them (15.6%), and in 4.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Paredes has picked up an RBI in 39.1% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 10.9% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 24 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|31
|.252
|AVG
|.261
|.336
|OBP
|.359
|.495
|SLG
|.468
|11
|XBH
|13
|7
|HR
|5
|28
|RBI
|19
|19/10
|K/BB
|26/11
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Padres have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (75 total, 1.1 per game).
- Musgrove gets the start for the Padres, his 10th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 4.37 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander went six innings against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In nine games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.37, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .262 against him.
