Christian Bethancourt Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Padres - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Christian Bethancourt -- .135 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the San Diego Padres, with Joe Musgrove on the mound, on June 18 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Padres.
Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Bethancourt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Christian Bethancourt At The Plate
- Bethancourt has nine doubles, seven home runs and six walks while hitting .227.
- Bethancourt has recorded a hit in 27 of 45 games this year (60.0%), including seven multi-hit games (15.6%).
- Looking at the 45 games he has played this season, he's went deep in seven of them (15.6%), and in 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Bethancourt has had an RBI in 12 games this year (26.7%), including four multi-RBI outings (8.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 42.2% of his games this season (19 of 45), he has scored, and in four of those games (8.9%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|21
|.272
|AVG
|.178
|.298
|OBP
|.205
|.506
|SLG
|.329
|11
|XBH
|5
|4
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|7
|22/3
|K/BB
|22/3
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.79).
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (75 total, 1.1 per game).
- Musgrove (4-2 with a 4.37 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his 10th of the season.
- In his last time out on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians, the righty tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.37, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opposing hitters have a .262 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.