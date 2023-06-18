Christian Bethancourt -- .135 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the San Diego Padres, with Joe Musgrove on the mound, on June 18 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove

Joe Musgrove TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

Bethancourt has nine doubles, seven home runs and six walks while hitting .227.

Bethancourt has recorded a hit in 27 of 45 games this year (60.0%), including seven multi-hit games (15.6%).

Looking at the 45 games he has played this season, he's went deep in seven of them (15.6%), and in 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

Bethancourt has had an RBI in 12 games this year (26.7%), including four multi-RBI outings (8.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 42.2% of his games this season (19 of 45), he has scored, and in four of those games (8.9%) he has scored more than once.

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 21 .272 AVG .178 .298 OBP .205 .506 SLG .329 11 XBH 5 4 HR 3 11 RBI 7 22/3 K/BB 22/3 0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings