Yandy Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Padres - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Yandy Diaz (.300 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starting pitcher Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Padres.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yandy Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Yandy Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz leads Tampa Bay in total hits (68) this season while batting .304 with 26 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks 10th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks ninth and he is 13th in slugging.
- Diaz has had a hit in 40 of 59 games this year (67.8%), including multiple hits 21 times (35.6%).
- In 20.3% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Diaz has picked up an RBI in 37.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 13.6% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in five contests.
- In 54.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (16.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|27
|.316
|AVG
|.290
|.404
|OBP
|.387
|.547
|SLG
|.505
|13
|XBH
|13
|7
|HR
|5
|17
|RBI
|19
|23/16
|K/BB
|18/15
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Padres have a 3.84 team ERA that ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (75 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Padres are sending Snell (2-6) to the mound to make his 14th start of the season. He is 2-6 with a 3.91 ERA and 81 strikeouts through 69 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 30-year-old's 3.91 ERA ranks 34th, 1.333 WHIP ranks 44th, and 10.6 K/9 ranks seventh among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.