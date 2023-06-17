Wander Franco -- with an on-base percentage of .262 in his past 10 games, 96 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the San Diego Padres, with Blake Snell on the hill, on June 17 at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Padres.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Blake Snell

Blake Snell TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Wander Franco? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Wander Franco At The Plate

Franco leads Tampa Bay with a slugging percentage of .476, fueled by 30 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 30th, and he is 44th in the league in slugging.

Franco has picked up a hit in 72.1% of his 68 games this season, with more than one hit in 35.3% of those games.

Looking at the 68 games he has played this year, he's went deep in eight of them (11.8%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

Franco has had at least one RBI in 32.4% of his games this season (22 of 68), with two or more RBI eight times (11.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 44.1% of his games this year (30 of 68), with two or more runs 10 times (14.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 30 .305 AVG .292 .361 OBP .353 .523 SLG .417 21 XBH 9 5 HR 3 23 RBI 10 18/13 K/BB 18/11 11 SB 12

Padres Pitching Rankings