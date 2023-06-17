Taylor Walls Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Padres - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Taylor Walls (.216 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 100 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Padres.
Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Taylor Walls At The Plate
- Walls is batting .212 with nine doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 26 walks.
- In 51.9% of his games this year (28 of 54), Walls has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (9.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in six games this season (11.1%), homering in 3.4% of his chances at the plate.
- Walls has had at least one RBI in 29.6% of his games this year (16 of 54), with more than one RBI three times (5.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 46.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (13.0%).
Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|29
|.169
|AVG
|.245
|.297
|OBP
|.330
|.260
|SLG
|.510
|5
|XBH
|13
|1
|HR
|6
|5
|RBI
|18
|23/13
|K/BB
|29/13
|7
|SB
|9
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Padres' 3.84 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (75 total, 1.1 per game).
- Snell gets the start for the Padres, his 14th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 3.91 ERA and 81 strikeouts through 69 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the left-hander tossed seven innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.91), 44th in WHIP (1.333), and seventh in K/9 (10.6) among qualifying pitchers.
