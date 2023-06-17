The Tampa Bay Rays (51-22) ride a three-game win streak into a home contest versus the San Diego Padres (33-36), at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.

The Padres will look to Blake Snell (2-6) against the Rays and Zach Eflin (8-2).

Rays vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Snell - SD (2-6, 3.91 ERA) vs Eflin - TB (8-2, 3.28 ERA)

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zach Eflin

Eflin gets the start for the Rays, his 13th of the season. He is 8-2 with a 3.28 ERA and 72 strikeouts through 71 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, the righty threw 4 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.

The 29-year-old has put up a 3.28 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 12 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .226 to opposing batters.

Eflin is looking to pick up his seventh quality start of the season.

Eflin is trying to pick up his 12th start of five or more innings this year in this outing.

He has made two appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Blake Snell

The Padres will send Snell (2-6) to the mound for his 14th start this season.

The left-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed seven innings while giving up one earned run on three hits in a matchup with the Colorado Rockies.

The 30-year-old has pitched in 13 games this season with an ERA of 3.91, a 2.19 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.333.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Snell has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 13 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

The 30-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.91), 44th in WHIP (1.333), and seventh in K/9 (10.6) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

