Saturday's contest between the Tampa Bay Rays (51-22) and the San Diego Padres (33-36) at PETCO Park should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Rays coming out on top. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET on June 17.

The Padres will give the nod to Blake Snell (2-6, 3.91 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Rays will counter with Zach Eflin (8-2, 3.28 ERA).

Rays vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rays vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rays 5, Padres 4.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rays have put together a 1-2-0 record against the spread over their past 10 contests (oddsmakers set runlines in three of those games).

The Rays have won in three of the seven contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Tampa Bay has come away with a win one times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rays have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Tampa Bay scores the second-most runs in baseball (411 total, 5.6 per game).

The Rays have the second-best ERA (3.51) in the majors this season.

Rays Schedule