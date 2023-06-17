Randy Arozarena Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Padres - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Randy Arozarena (.475 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
He collected four RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) in his most recent game against the Padres.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Randy Arozarena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena has 69 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .403.
- He ranks 28th in batting average, seventh in on base percentage, and 29th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.
- Arozarena has reached base via a hit in 47 games this season (of 69 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.
- He has homered in 17.4% of his games in 2023 (12 of 69), and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 27 games this season (39.1%), Arozarena has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (14.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 50.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (11.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|33
|.291
|AVG
|.280
|.433
|OBP
|.372
|.547
|SLG
|.432
|13
|XBH
|9
|8
|HR
|5
|28
|RBI
|20
|27/22
|K/BB
|39/19
|6
|SB
|3
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
- The Padres' 3.84 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender 75 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- Snell (2-6 with a 3.91 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his 14th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the left-hander tossed seven innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.91), 44th in WHIP (1.333), and seventh in K/9 (10.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.