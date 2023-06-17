The Tampa Bay Rays, including Randy Arozarena (.475 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

He collected four RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) in his most recent game against the Padres.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Blake Snell

Blake Snell TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena has 69 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .403.

He ranks 28th in batting average, seventh in on base percentage, and 29th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.

Arozarena has reached base via a hit in 47 games this season (of 69 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.

He has homered in 17.4% of his games in 2023 (12 of 69), and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 27 games this season (39.1%), Arozarena has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (14.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 50.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (11.6%).

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 33 .291 AVG .280 .433 OBP .372 .547 SLG .432 13 XBH 9 8 HR 5 28 RBI 20 27/22 K/BB 39/19 6 SB 3

