On Saturday, Manuel Margot (hitting .333 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Blake Snell. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Athletics.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

7:15 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park

Padres Starter: Blake Snell

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Explore More About This Game

Manuel Margot At The Plate

Margot is batting .265 with 10 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 15 walks.

Margot has picked up a hit in 62.3% of his 53 games this season, with more than one hit in 17.0% of those games.

In three games this year, he has gone deep (5.7%, and 1.6% of his trips to the dish).

Margot has driven in a run in 19 games this season (35.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 20 of 53 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 25 .217 AVG .313 .293 OBP .372 .349 SLG .434 6 XBH 8 2 HR 1 11 RBI 10 16/8 K/BB 14/7 2 SB 4

Padres Pitching Rankings