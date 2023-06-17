The Tampa Bay Rays, including Jose Siri (.216 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Padres.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Stadium: PETCO Park

Padres Starter: Blake Snell

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Jose Siri At The Plate

Siri is hitting .227 with six doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 11 walks.

Siri will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .211 with one homer during his last games.

Siri has gotten a hit in 27 of 42 games this year (64.3%), including five multi-hit games (11.9%).

He has gone deep in 28.6% of his games in 2023, and 7.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 19 games this season (45.2%), Siri has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (19.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 52.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 9.5%.

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 18 .234 AVG .219 .286 OBP .271 .506 SLG .578 8 XBH 11 6 HR 6 14 RBI 14 26/6 K/BB 26/5 4 SB 3

