On Saturday, Harold Ramirez (.444 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 89 points above season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Blake Snell. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Athletics.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Stadium: PETCO Park

Padres Starter: Blake Snell

Blake Snell TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

Ramirez has nine doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 13 walks while hitting .309.

Ramirez has gotten at least one hit in 64.8% of his games this season (35 of 54), with multiple hits 18 times (33.3%).

He has homered in 16.7% of his games in 2023, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 37.0% of his games this year, Ramirez has notched at least one RBI. In nine of those games (16.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 25 of 54 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 23 .301 AVG .318 .363 OBP .344 .621 SLG .376 16 XBH 3 8 HR 1 21 RBI 9 29/9 K/BB 10/4 3 SB 1

Padres Pitching Rankings