Harold Ramirez Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Padres - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Harold Ramirez (.444 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 89 points above season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Blake Snell. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Athletics.
Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Explore More About This Game
Harold Ramirez At The Plate
- Ramirez has nine doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 13 walks while hitting .309.
- Ramirez has gotten at least one hit in 64.8% of his games this season (35 of 54), with multiple hits 18 times (33.3%).
- He has homered in 16.7% of his games in 2023, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 37.0% of his games this year, Ramirez has notched at least one RBI. In nine of those games (16.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 25 of 54 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|23
|.301
|AVG
|.318
|.363
|OBP
|.344
|.621
|SLG
|.376
|16
|XBH
|3
|8
|HR
|1
|21
|RBI
|9
|29/9
|K/BB
|10/4
|3
|SB
|1
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
- The Padres' 3.84 team ERA ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (75 total, 1.1 per game).
- Snell gets the start for the Padres, his 14th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 3.91 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 30-year-old's 3.91 ERA ranks 34th, 1.333 WHIP ranks 44th, and 10.6 K/9 ranks seventh among qualifying pitchers this season.
