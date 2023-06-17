Cameron Smith is set to take part in the 2023 U.S. Open at The Los Angeles Country Club in Los Angeles, California, taking place from June 15-18.

Looking to wager on Smith at the U.S. Open this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Cameron Smith Insights

Over his last 20 rounds, Smith has finished below par on 11 occasions, while also posting two bogey-free rounds and 13 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has posted the best score of the day three times while finishing in the top-five five times and with a top-10 score in seven of his last 20 rounds played.

Smith has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in six of his last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 13 times.

In his past five tournaments, Smith has one win and two top-10 finishes.

Smith has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of his past five tournaments, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Smith has made the cut in six consecutive tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 7 15 -6 277 1 6 1 3 $4.1M

U.S. Open Insights and Stats

In Smith's previous seven appearances in this tournament, he has finished among the top five once. His average finish has been 43rd.

In his past seven appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend four times.

Smith last played this event in 2022, and he did not make the cut.

The Los Angeles Country Club measures 7,423 yards for this tournament, 164 more than the average course on the PGA Tour inthe past year (7,259).

The average course Smith has played in the past year has been 102 yards shorter than the 7,423 yards The Los Angeles Country Club will be at for this event.

Smith's Last Time Out

Smith was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the PGA Championship, averaging 2.94 strokes to finish in the 85th percentile of competitors.

He shot well to finish in the 94th percentile on par 4s at the PGA Championship, averaging 4 strokes on those 48 holes.

Smith was better than 35% of the golfers at the PGA Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 5 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.96.

Smith carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the PGA Championship, better than the field average of 1.3.

On the 16 par-3s at the PGA Championship, Smith recorded less bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (2.8).

Smith's 10 birdies or better on par-4s at the PGA Championship were more than the tournament average of 4.5.

At that most recent outing, Smith's performance on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse 10 times (compared to the field's better average, 9.7).

Smith finished the PGA Championship bettering the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (1.3) with three on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the PGA Championship, Smith fell short compared to the tournament average of one bogey or worse on those holes by recording two.

U.S. Open Time and Date Info

Date: June 15-18, 2023

June 15-18, 2023 Course: The Los Angeles Country Club

The Los Angeles Country Club Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Par: 70 / 7,423 yards

+2800

