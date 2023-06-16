The Tampa Bay Rays, including Yandy Diaz (.325 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starting pitcher Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI) against the Athletics.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

Diaz leads Tampa Bay with 68 hits and an OBP of .404 this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks sixth in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.

In 69.0% of his games this year (40 of 58), Diaz has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (36.2%) he recorded at least two.

In 12 games this year, he has gone deep (20.7%, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish).

Diaz has driven home a run in 22 games this season (37.9%), including more than one RBI in 13.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

In 53.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (17.2%).

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 26 .316 AVG .304 .404 OBP .403 .547 SLG .529 13 XBH 13 7 HR 5 17 RBI 19 23/16 K/BB 17/15 0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings