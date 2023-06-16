On Friday, Taylor Walls (batting .139 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Yu Darvish. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Athletics.

Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

Yu Darvish TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Taylor Walls? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Taylor Walls At The Plate

Walls is batting .210 with eight doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 25 walks.

Walls has had a hit in 27 of 53 games this year (50.9%), including multiple hits five times (9.4%).

In six games this season, he has gone deep (11.3%, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish).

In 30.2% of his games this year, Walls has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 24 games this year (45.3%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 28 .169 AVG .242 .297 OBP .324 .260 SLG .505 5 XBH 12 1 HR 6 5 RBI 18 23/13 K/BB 27/12 7 SB 9

Padres Pitching Rankings