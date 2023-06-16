Taylor Walls Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Padres - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Taylor Walls (batting .139 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Yu Darvish. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Athletics.
Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Taylor Walls At The Plate
- Walls is batting .210 with eight doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 25 walks.
- Walls has had a hit in 27 of 53 games this year (50.9%), including multiple hits five times (9.4%).
- In six games this season, he has gone deep (11.3%, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish).
- In 30.2% of his games this year, Walls has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 24 games this year (45.3%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|28
|.169
|AVG
|.242
|.297
|OBP
|.324
|.260
|SLG
|.505
|5
|XBH
|12
|1
|HR
|6
|5
|RBI
|18
|23/13
|K/BB
|27/12
|7
|SB
|9
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
- The Padres have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (73 total, 1.1 per game).
- Darvish (5-4 with a 4.30 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his 13th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty went 5 1/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 36-year-old ranks 44th in ERA (4.30), 29th in WHIP (1.159), and 20th in K/9 (9.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
