Manny Machado rides a two-game homer streak into the San Diego Padres' (33-35) game versus the Tampa Bay Rays (50-22) at 9:40 PM ET on Friday, at PETCO Park.

The probable starters are Yu Darvish (5-4) for the Padres and Shane McClanahan (10-1) for the Rays.

Rays vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

9:40 PM ET TV: SDPA

SDPA Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Darvish - SD (5-4, 4.30 ERA) vs McClanahan - TB (10-1, 2.18 ERA)

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Shane McClanahan

McClanahan gets the start for the Rays, his 15th of the season. He is 10-1 with a 2.18 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, the left-hander went seven innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.

In 14 games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 2.18, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .206 against him.

McClanahan is seeking his third quality start in a row.

McClanahan will try to prolong a six-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.9 frames per outing).

In three of his appearances this season he has not give up an earned run.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Yu Darvish

Darvish (5-4) will take the mound for the Padres, his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed five hits in 5 1/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies.

The 36-year-old has pitched in 12 games this season with an ERA of 4.30, a 3.36 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.159.

In 12 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.

Darvish will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

In 12 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 36-year-old's 4.30 ERA ranks 45th, 1.159 WHIP ranks 30th, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 20th.

