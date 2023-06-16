On Friday, June 16, Juan Soto's San Diego Padres (33-35) host Wander Franco's Tampa Bay Rays (50-22) at PETCO Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET.

The Padres are the favorite in this one, at -110, while the underdog Rays have -110 odds to win. The over/under is 8 runs for this contest.

Rays vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: SDPA

SDPA Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Probable Pitchers: Yu Darvish - SD (5-4, 4.30 ERA) vs Shane McClanahan - TB (10-1, 2.18 ERA)

Rays vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Rays vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Padres have been favorites in 45 games this season and won 24 (53.3%) of those contests.

The Padres have a record of 24-22 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter (52.2% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for San Diego.

The Padres have a 6-3 record from the nine games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), San Diego and its opponents combined to hit the over four times.

The Rays have been victorious in three of the seven contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Rays have come away with a win three times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or longer on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have not installed the Rays as underdogs in any of their last 10 games.

In the last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Rays vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Yandy Díaz 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+220) Wander Franco 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+240) Jose Siri 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+280) Christian Bethancourt 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+230) Vidal Brujan 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+280)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +550 3rd 1st Win AL East -500 - 1st

