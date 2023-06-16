How to Watch the Rays vs. Padres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 16
Fernando Tatis Jr. and the San Diego Padres will look to beat Shane McClanahan, the Tampa Bay Rays' starting pitcher, on Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
Rays vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Location: San Diego, California
- Venue: PETCO Park
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rays' 115 home runs rank second in Major League Baseball.
- Tampa Bay leads the majors with a .470 team slugging percentage.
- The Rays have a team batting average of .264 this season, which ranks third among MLB teams.
- Tampa Bay has scored the second-most runs in baseball this season with 405.
- The Rays have an OBP of .338 this season, which ranks second in MLB.
- The Rays rank 17th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.4 whiffs per contest.
- Tampa Bay has an 8.8 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 12th in the majors.
- Tampa Bay has the second-best ERA (3.54) in the majors this season.
- Rays pitchers have a 1.199 WHIP this season, third-best in the majors.
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rays will send McClanahan (10-1) to the mound for his 15th start this season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed four hits in seven innings against the Texas Rangers.
- He's going for his third quality start in a row.
- McClanahan will look to pitch five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.
- He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 14 chances this season.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/11/2023
|Rangers
|W 7-3
|Home
|Shane McClanahan
|Martín Pérez
|6/12/2023
|Athletics
|L 4-3
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|James Kaprielian
|6/13/2023
|Athletics
|L 2-1
|Away
|Jalen Beeks
|Shintaro Fujinami
|6/14/2023
|Athletics
|W 6-3
|Away
|Tyler Glasnow
|Luis Medina
|6/15/2023
|Athletics
|W 4-3
|Away
|Taj Bradley
|Paul Blackburn
|6/16/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Shane McClanahan
|Yu Darvish
|6/17/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|Blake Snell
|6/18/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|-
|Joe Musgrove
|6/20/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Tyler Glasnow
|Kyle Bradish
|6/21/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Taj Bradley
|Tyler Wells
|6/22/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Shane McClanahan
|-
