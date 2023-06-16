Fernando Tatis Jr. and the San Diego Padres will look to beat Shane McClanahan, the Tampa Bay Rays' starting pitcher, on Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

Rays vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Discover More About This Game

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays' 115 home runs rank second in Major League Baseball.

Tampa Bay leads the majors with a .470 team slugging percentage.

The Rays have a team batting average of .264 this season, which ranks third among MLB teams.

Tampa Bay has scored the second-most runs in baseball this season with 405.

The Rays have an OBP of .338 this season, which ranks second in MLB.

The Rays rank 17th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.4 whiffs per contest.

Tampa Bay has an 8.8 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 12th in the majors.

Tampa Bay has the second-best ERA (3.54) in the majors this season.

Rays pitchers have a 1.199 WHIP this season, third-best in the majors.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rays will send McClanahan (10-1) to the mound for his 15th start this season.

The left-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed four hits in seven innings against the Texas Rangers.

He's going for his third quality start in a row.

McClanahan will look to pitch five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 14 chances this season.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 6/11/2023 Rangers W 7-3 Home Shane McClanahan Martín Pérez 6/12/2023 Athletics L 4-3 Away Zach Eflin James Kaprielian 6/13/2023 Athletics L 2-1 Away Jalen Beeks Shintaro Fujinami 6/14/2023 Athletics W 6-3 Away Tyler Glasnow Luis Medina 6/15/2023 Athletics W 4-3 Away Taj Bradley Paul Blackburn 6/16/2023 Padres - Away Shane McClanahan Yu Darvish 6/17/2023 Padres - Away Zach Eflin Blake Snell 6/18/2023 Padres - Away - Joe Musgrove 6/20/2023 Orioles - Home Tyler Glasnow Kyle Bradish 6/21/2023 Orioles - Home Taj Bradley Tyler Wells 6/22/2023 Royals - Home Shane McClanahan -

