The San Diego Padres and Manny Machado will square off against the Tampa Bay Rays and Yandy Diaz at PETCO Park on Friday, with the first pitch at 9:40 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Padres as -110 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Rays -110 moneyline odds. The over/under is 8 runs for the contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed Rays gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rays vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: SDPA

SDPA Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds PUSH -110 -110 8 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays Recent Betting Performance

The Rays are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Rays and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The Rays' ATS record is 1-2-0 over their previous 10 games (three of those matchups had spread set by sportsbooks).

Discover More About This Game

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have won in three of the seven contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Tampa Bay is 3-4 this season when entering a game as the underdog by -110 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rays have a 52.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Games involving Tampa Bay have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 39 of 72 chances this season.

The Rays have posted a record of 9-4-0 against the spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 31-7 19-15 22-10 28-12 39-19 11-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.