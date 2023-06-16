Friday's contest between the Tampa Bay Rays (50-22) and San Diego Padres (33-35) going head to head at PETCO Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 9:40 PM ET on June 16.

The Padres will call on Yu Darvish (5-4) against the Rays and Shane McClanahan (10-1).

Rays vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 16, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Friday, June 16, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

How to Watch on TV: SDPA

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rays vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rays 5, Padres 4.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rays' ATS record is 1-2-0 over their previous 10 games (three of those matchups had runlines set by bookmakers).

The Rays have been victorious in three of the seven contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Tampa Bay has been victorious three times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rays have a 52.4% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Tampa Bay is No. 2 in MLB, scoring 5.6 runs per game (405 total runs).

The Rays have the second-best ERA (3.54) in the majors this season.

Rays Schedule