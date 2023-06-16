Rays vs. Padres Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 16
Friday's contest between the Tampa Bay Rays (50-22) and San Diego Padres (33-35) going head to head at PETCO Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 9:40 PM ET on June 16.
The Padres will call on Yu Darvish (5-4) against the Rays and Shane McClanahan (10-1).
Rays vs. Padres Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, June 16, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
- How to Watch on TV: SDPA
Rays vs. Padres Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Rays 5, Padres 4.
Total Prediction for Rays vs. Padres
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Rays Performance Insights
- The Rays are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Rays' ATS record is 1-2-0 over their previous 10 games (three of those matchups had runlines set by bookmakers).
- The Rays have been victorious in three of the seven contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Tampa Bay has been victorious three times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or longer on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rays have a 52.4% chance of walking away with the win.
- The offense for Tampa Bay is No. 2 in MLB, scoring 5.6 runs per game (405 total runs).
- The Rays have the second-best ERA (3.54) in the majors this season.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 11
|Rangers
|W 7-3
|Shane McClanahan vs Martín Pérez
|June 12
|@ Athletics
|L 4-3
|Zach Eflin vs James Kaprielian
|June 13
|@ Athletics
|L 2-1
|Jalen Beeks vs Shintaro Fujinami
|June 14
|@ Athletics
|W 6-3
|Tyler Glasnow vs Luis Medina
|June 15
|@ Athletics
|W 4-3
|Taj Bradley vs Paul Blackburn
|June 16
|@ Padres
|-
|Shane McClanahan vs Yu Darvish
|June 17
|@ Padres
|-
|Zach Eflin vs Blake Snell
|June 18
|@ Padres
|-
|TBA vs Joe Musgrove
|June 20
|Orioles
|-
|Tyler Glasnow vs Kyle Bradish
|June 21
|Orioles
|-
|Taj Bradley vs Tyler Wells
|June 22
|Royals
|-
|Shane McClanahan vs TBA
