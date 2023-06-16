The Tampa Bay Rays and Randy Arozarena (.379 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

Yu Darvish TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Randy Arozarena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena is hitting .282 with eight doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 41 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 38th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and 40th in slugging.

Arozarena has gotten a hit in 46 of 68 games this season (67.6%), with at least two hits on 18 occasions (26.5%).

In 16.2% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 38.2% of his games this year, Arozarena has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 34 of 68 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 32 .291 AVG .273 .433 OBP .369 .547 SLG .405 13 XBH 8 8 HR 4 28 RBI 16 27/22 K/BB 39/19 6 SB 3

Padres Pitching Rankings