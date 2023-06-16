Luke Raley Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Padres - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Luke Raley (.686 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Yu Darvish. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Athletics.
Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Discover More About This Game
Luke Raley At The Plate
- Raley is hitting .265 with 10 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 12 walks.
- In 53.8% of his 52 games this season, Raley has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
- In 19.2% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 6.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Raley has driven home a run in 17 games this year (32.7%), including more than one RBI in 13.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 22 of 52 games this season, and more than once 9 times.
Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|25
|.222
|AVG
|.301
|.333
|OBP
|.359
|.542
|SLG
|.627
|13
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|8
|12
|RBI
|15
|28/7
|K/BB
|27/5
|6
|SB
|2
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
- The Padres have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender 73 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- Darvish makes the start for the Padres, his 13th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 4.30 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 36-year-old's 4.30 ERA ranks 45th, 1.159 WHIP ranks 30th, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 20th among qualifying pitchers this season.
