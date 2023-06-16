Josh Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Padres - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Josh Lowe -- .229 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the San Diego Padres, with Yu Darvish on the hill, on June 16 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Athletics.
Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Discover More About This Game
Josh Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is batting .285 with 13 doubles, 11 home runs and 14 walks.
- Lowe has gotten a hit in 37 of 57 games this season (64.9%), including 18 multi-hit games (31.6%).
- He has gone deep in 19.3% of his games in 2023 (11 of 57), and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Lowe has driven in a run in 25 games this year (43.9%), including eight games with more than one RBI (14.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 25 games this year (43.9%), including multiple runs in six games.
Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|29
|.290
|AVG
|.280
|.320
|OBP
|.339
|.473
|SLG
|.551
|11
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|8
|16
|RBI
|24
|22/4
|K/BB
|31/10
|7
|SB
|9
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Padres have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (73 total, 1.1 per game).
- Darvish (5-4 with a 4.30 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his 13th of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 36-year-old's 4.30 ERA ranks 45th, 1.159 WHIP ranks 30th, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 20th.
