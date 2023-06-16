A quarterfinal is next up for Donna Vekic in the Bett1open, and she will play Elina Avanesyan. Vekic has the second-best odds to win (+550) at LTTC Rot-Weiss.

Vekic at the 2023 Bett1open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: June 16-25

June 16-25 Venue: LTTC Rot-Weiss

LTTC Rot-Weiss Location: Berlin, Germany

Berlin, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Vekic's Next Match

After defeating Elena Rybakina 6-7, 6-3, 6-4, Vekic will meet Avanesyan in the quarterfinals on Friday, June 23 at 5:00 AM ET.

Donna Vekic Grand Slam Odds

Wimbeldon odds to win: +3300

Bett1open odds to win: +550

Vekic Stats

In the Round of 16, Vekic was victorious 6-7, 6-3, 6-4 against Rybakina on Wednesday.

Vekic has won one of her 19 tournaments over the past year, with an overall record of 31-18.

Vekic is 3-2 on grass over the past 12 months.

Vekic has played 22.2 games per match in her 49 matches over the past year across all court types.

Vekic, over the past 12 months, has played five matches on grass, and 22.6 games per match.

Vekic, over the past year, has won 70.9% of her service games and 34.9% of her return games.

Over the past 12 months, in terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Vekic has won 73.2% of her games on serve and 33.3% on return.

