Yandy Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Athletics - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Yandy Diaz -- with a slugging percentage of .325 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the hill, on June 15 at 3:37 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI) against the Athletics.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Yandy Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz has 68 hits, which is tops among Tampa Bay hitters this season, while batting .311 with 26 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks seventh in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging.
- In 69.0% of his 58 games this season, Diaz has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 20.7% of his games in 2023 (12 of 58), and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Diaz has picked up an RBI in 22 games this year (37.9%), with two or more RBI in eight of those contests (13.8%).
- He has scored in 31 games this year (53.4%), including 10 multi-run games (17.2%).
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|26
|.316
|AVG
|.304
|.404
|OBP
|.403
|.547
|SLG
|.529
|13
|XBH
|13
|7
|HR
|5
|17
|RBI
|19
|23/16
|K/BB
|17/15
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (6.24).
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow the most home runs in baseball (105 total, 1.5 per game).
- Blackburn (0-0) takes the mound for the Athletics in his fourth start of the season. He has a 3.60 ERA in 15 2/3 innings pitched, with 14 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 29-year-old has a 3.60 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .259 to opposing hitters.
