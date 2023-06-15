Yandy Diaz -- with a slugging percentage of .325 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the hill, on June 15 at 3:37 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI) against the Athletics.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Game Time: 3:37 PM ET

3:37 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

Paul Blackburn TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

Diaz has 68 hits, which is tops among Tampa Bay hitters this season, while batting .311 with 26 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks seventh in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging.

In 69.0% of his 58 games this season, Diaz has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 20.7% of his games in 2023 (12 of 58), and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.

Diaz has picked up an RBI in 22 games this year (37.9%), with two or more RBI in eight of those contests (13.8%).

He has scored in 31 games this year (53.4%), including 10 multi-run games (17.2%).

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 26 .316 AVG .304 .404 OBP .403 .547 SLG .529 13 XBH 13 7 HR 5 17 RBI 19 23/16 K/BB 17/15 0 SB 0

