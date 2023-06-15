The Tampa Bay Rays, including Wander Franco (.237 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Paul Blackburn and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday at 3:37 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Athletics.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Game Time: 3:37 PM ET

3:37 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

Paul Blackburn TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Wander Franco? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Wander Franco At The Plate

Franco has an OPS of .831, fueled by an OBP of .356 and a team-best slugging percentage of .475 this season.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 19th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 35th and he is 42nd in slugging.

In 71.2% of his 66 games this season, Franco has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 23 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in eight games this year (12.1%), homering in 2.8% of his chances at the plate.

Franco has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 12.1% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 30 of 66 games this season, and more than once 10 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 28 .305 AVG .282 .361 OBP .350 .523 SLG .409 21 XBH 8 5 HR 3 23 RBI 10 18/13 K/BB 17/11 11 SB 11

Athletics Pitching Rankings