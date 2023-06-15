The Tampa Bay Rays (49-22) and Oakland Athletics (19-51) meet on Thursday at 3:37 PM ET.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Taj Bradley (4-3) to the mound, while Paul Blackburn will take the ball for the Athletics.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Time: 3:37 PM ET

3:37 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Bradley - TB (4-3, 4.19 ERA) vs Blackburn - OAK (0-0, 3.60 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Taj Bradley

The Rays will send Bradley (4-3) to the mound for his ninth start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up four earned runs while allowing four hits.

The 22-year-old has an ERA of 4.19, a 4.33 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.267 in eight games this season.

In eight starts this season, Bradley has not yet earned a quality start.

In eight starts this season, Bradley has lasted five or more innings six times, with an average of 4.8 innings per appearance.

In eight appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Paul Blackburn

The Athletics are sending Blackburn (0-0) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-0 with a 3.60 ERA and 14 strikeouts through 15 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty threw six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.

Over three games this season, the 29-year-old has a 3.60 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .259 to opposing hitters.

Blackburn enters this matchup with one quality start under his belt this year.

Blackburn is aiming for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages five innings per start.

He has had one outing this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.