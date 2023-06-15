On Thursday, June 15 at 3:37 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Rays (49-22) visit the Oakland Athletics (19-51) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. Taj Bradley will get the call for the Rays, while Paul Blackburn will take the hill for the Athletics.

The Rays are -210 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Athletics (+170). A 9-run total is set in this contest.

Rays vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Time: 3:37 PM ET

3:37 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Probable Pitchers: Bradley - TB (4-3, 4.19 ERA) vs Blackburn - OAK (0-0, 3.60 ERA)

Rays vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Rays vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have entered the game as favorites 62 times this season and won 45, or 72.6%, of those games.

The Rays have a record of 12-2 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -210 or shorter (85.7% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays went 7-3 across the 10 games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times.

The Athletics have won in 19, or 27.9%, of the 68 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Athletics have a mark of 9-27 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +170 or worse on the moneyline.

The Athletics have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won seven of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Rays vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Josh Lowe 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+160) Yandy Díaz 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+185) Randy Arozarena 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+150) Wander Franco 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+210) Francisco Mejía 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+210)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +500 2nd 1st Win AL East -450 - 1st

