How to Watch the Rays vs. Athletics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 15
Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays will meet Esteury Ruiz and the Oakland Athletics on Thursday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, at 3:37 PM ET.
Rays vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Time: 3:37 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Oakland, California
- Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rays average 1.6 home runs per game to rank third in MLB play with 113 total home runs.
- Tampa Bay has an MLB-leading .470 slugging percentage.
- The Rays have the third-best batting average in the majors (.264).
- Tampa Bay scores the second-most runs in baseball (401 total, 5.6 per game).
- The Rays rank second in MLB with an on-base percentage of .338.
- The Rays' 8.4 strikeouts per game rank 17th in MLB.
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks 19th in the majors.
- Tampa Bay has a 3.56 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine for the No. 3 WHIP in MLB (1.199).
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- Taj Bradley (4-3) takes the mound for the Rays in his ninth start of the season. He has a 4.19 ERA in 38 2/3 innings pitched, with 52 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty went 3 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Bradley does not have a quality start so far this season.
- Bradley enters this matchup with six outings of five or more innings pitched this season.
- He has had two appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/10/2023
|Rangers
|L 8-4
|Home
|Taj Bradley
|Nathan Eovaldi
|6/11/2023
|Rangers
|W 7-3
|Home
|Shane McClanahan
|Martín Pérez
|6/12/2023
|Athletics
|L 4-3
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|James Kaprielian
|6/13/2023
|Athletics
|L 2-1
|Away
|Jalen Beeks
|Shintaro Fujinami
|6/14/2023
|Athletics
|W 6-3
|Away
|Tyler Glasnow
|Luis Medina
|6/15/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Taj Bradley
|Paul Blackburn
|6/16/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Shane McClanahan
|Yu Darvish
|6/17/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|Blake Snell
|6/18/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|-
|Joe Musgrove
|6/20/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Tyler Glasnow
|Kyle Bradish
|6/21/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Taj Bradley
|Tyler Wells
