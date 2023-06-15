Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays will meet Esteury Ruiz and the Oakland Athletics on Thursday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, at 3:37 PM ET.

Rays vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Discover More About This Game

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays average 1.6 home runs per game to rank third in MLB play with 113 total home runs.

Tampa Bay has an MLB-leading .470 slugging percentage.

The Rays have the third-best batting average in the majors (.264).

Tampa Bay scores the second-most runs in baseball (401 total, 5.6 per game).

The Rays rank second in MLB with an on-base percentage of .338.

The Rays' 8.4 strikeouts per game rank 17th in MLB.

The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks 19th in the majors.

Tampa Bay has a 3.56 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.

Rays pitchers combine for the No. 3 WHIP in MLB (1.199).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Taj Bradley (4-3) takes the mound for the Rays in his ninth start of the season. He has a 4.19 ERA in 38 2/3 innings pitched, with 52 strikeouts.

In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty went 3 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing four earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Bradley does not have a quality start so far this season.

Bradley enters this matchup with six outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

He has had two appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 6/10/2023 Rangers L 8-4 Home Taj Bradley Nathan Eovaldi 6/11/2023 Rangers W 7-3 Home Shane McClanahan Martín Pérez 6/12/2023 Athletics L 4-3 Away Zach Eflin James Kaprielian 6/13/2023 Athletics L 2-1 Away Jalen Beeks Shintaro Fujinami 6/14/2023 Athletics W 6-3 Away Tyler Glasnow Luis Medina 6/15/2023 Athletics - Away Taj Bradley Paul Blackburn 6/16/2023 Padres - Away Shane McClanahan Yu Darvish 6/17/2023 Padres - Away Zach Eflin Blake Snell 6/18/2023 Padres - Away - Joe Musgrove 6/20/2023 Orioles - Home Tyler Glasnow Kyle Bradish 6/21/2023 Orioles - Home Taj Bradley Tyler Wells

