Ryan Noda and the Oakland Athletics will try to take down Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays when the teams meet on Thursday at 3:37 PM ET.

The favored Rays have -200 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Athletics, who are listed at +165. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Rays gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rays vs. Athletics Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Time: 3:37 PM ET

3:37 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -200 +165 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 7-3.

The Rays and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times in their last 10 games with a total.

Over their last 10 games, the Rays are 2-2-0 against the spread.

Read More About This Game

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have gone 45-17 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 72.6% of those games).

Tampa Bay has a 14-2 record (winning 87.5% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -200 or shorter.

The Rays have an implied moneyline win probability of 66.7% in this contest.

Tampa Bay has played in 71 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 39 times (39-28-4).

The Rays have covered 69.2% of their games this season, going 9-4-0 ATS.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 31-7 18-15 21-10 28-12 38-19 11-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.