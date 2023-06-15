Thursday's contest features the Tampa Bay Rays (49-22) and the Oakland Athletics (19-51) squaring off at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum (on June 15) at 3:37 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-3 victory for the Rays.

The probable starters are Taj Bradley (4-3) for the Rays and Paul Blackburn for the Athletics.

Rays vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 3:37 PM ET

Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Rays vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rays 5, Athletics 3.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 7-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Over their last 10 games, the Rays are 2-2-0 against the spread.

The Rays have won 45, or 72.6%, of the 62 games they've played as favorites this season.

Tampa Bay has a record of 12-2, a 85.7% win rate, when favored by -210 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rays have a 67.7% chance to win.

Tampa Bay has scored 401 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.

The Rays have a 3.56 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.

Rays Schedule