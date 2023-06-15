Rays vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 15
Thursday's contest features the Tampa Bay Rays (49-22) and the Oakland Athletics (19-51) squaring off at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum (on June 15) at 3:37 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-3 victory for the Rays.
The probable starters are Taj Bradley (4-3) for the Rays and Paul Blackburn for the Athletics.
Rays vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 3:37 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Rays vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Rays 5, Athletics 3.
Total Prediction for Rays vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Rays Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 7-3.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.
- Over their last 10 games, the Rays are 2-2-0 against the spread.
- The Rays have won 45, or 72.6%, of the 62 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Tampa Bay has a record of 12-2, a 85.7% win rate, when favored by -210 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rays have a 67.7% chance to win.
- Tampa Bay has scored 401 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.
- The Rays have a 3.56 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 10
|Rangers
|L 8-4
|Taj Bradley vs Nathan Eovaldi
|June 11
|Rangers
|W 7-3
|Shane McClanahan vs Martín Pérez
|June 12
|@ Athletics
|L 4-3
|Zach Eflin vs James Kaprielian
|June 13
|@ Athletics
|L 2-1
|Jalen Beeks vs Shintaro Fujinami
|June 14
|@ Athletics
|W 6-3
|Tyler Glasnow vs Luis Medina
|June 15
|@ Athletics
|-
|Taj Bradley vs Paul Blackburn
|June 16
|@ Padres
|-
|Shane McClanahan vs Yu Darvish
|June 17
|@ Padres
|-
|Zach Eflin vs Blake Snell
|June 18
|@ Padres
|-
|TBA vs Joe Musgrove
|June 20
|Orioles
|-
|Tyler Glasnow vs Kyle Bradish
|June 21
|Orioles
|-
|Taj Bradley vs Tyler Wells
