Randy Arozarena Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Athletics - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Randy Arozarena, with a slugging percentage of .367 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the hill, June 15 at 3:37 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Athletics.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena has 67 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .408.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 26th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks fourth and he is 33rd in slugging.
- Arozarena has reached base via a hit in 46 games this year (of 67 played), and had multiple hits in 18 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 16.4% of his games in 2023, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Arozarena has picked up an RBI in 38.8% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 13.4% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 34 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|31
|.291
|AVG
|.282
|.433
|OBP
|.380
|.547
|SLG
|.419
|13
|XBH
|8
|8
|HR
|4
|28
|RBI
|16
|27/22
|K/BB
|37/19
|6
|SB
|3
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.7 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (6.24).
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (105 total, 1.5 per game).
- Blackburn makes the start for the Athletics, his fourth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 3.60 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while surrendering four hits.
- In three games this season, the 29-year-old has put up a 3.60 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .259 to opposing hitters.
