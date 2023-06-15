Randy Arozarena, with a slugging percentage of .367 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the hill, June 15 at 3:37 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Athletics.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Game Time: 3:37 PM ET

3:37 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

Paul Blackburn TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Explore More About This Game

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena has 67 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .408.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 26th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks fourth and he is 33rd in slugging.

Arozarena has reached base via a hit in 46 games this year (of 67 played), and had multiple hits in 18 of those games.

He has gone deep in 16.4% of his games in 2023, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

Arozarena has picked up an RBI in 38.8% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 13.4% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.

He has scored in 34 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 31 .291 AVG .282 .433 OBP .380 .547 SLG .419 13 XBH 8 8 HR 4 28 RBI 16 27/22 K/BB 37/19 6 SB 3

Athletics Pitching Rankings