Today's MLB schedule has plenty of exciting matchups in store. Among those contests is the Los Angeles Angels taking on the Texas Rangers.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Baltimore Orioles (42-25) play host to the Toronto Blue Jays (38-31)

The Blue Jays will take to the field at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against the Orioles on Thursday at 1:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.276 AVG, 8 HR, 28 RBI)

Adley Rutschman (.276 AVG, 8 HR, 28 RBI) TOR Key Player: Bo Bichette (.315 AVG, 14 HR, 44 RBI)

BAL Moneyline TOR Moneyline Total -127 +108 9

The Oakland Athletics (19-51) play host to the Tampa Bay Rays (49-22)

The Rays will hit the field at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum versus the Athletics on Thursday at 3:37 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 3:37 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

OAK Key Player: Esteury Ruiz (.257 AVG, 1 HR, 28 RBI)

Esteury Ruiz (.257 AVG, 1 HR, 28 RBI) TB Key Player: Wander Franco (.295 AVG, 8 HR, 33 RBI)

TB Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -208 +174 9

The Arizona Diamondbacks (41-27) take on the Philadelphia Phillies (34-34)

The Phillies hope to get a road victory at Chase Field against the Diamondbacks on Thursday at 3:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.316 AVG, 14 HR, 35 RBI)

Corbin Carroll (.316 AVG, 14 HR, 35 RBI) PHI Key Player: Nicholas Castellanos (.315 AVG, 8 HR, 42 RBI)

PHI Moneyline ARI Moneyline Total -127 +107 9

The Minnesota Twins (35-33) take on the Detroit Tigers (27-39)

The Tigers will hit the field at Target Field versus the Twins on Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.218 AVG, 9 HR, 34 RBI)

Carlos Correa (.218 AVG, 9 HR, 34 RBI) DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.235 AVG, 7 HR, 30 RBI)

MIN Moneyline DET Moneyline Total -209 +174 7.5

The Atlanta Braves (42-26) host the Colorado Rockies (29-41)

The Rockies will hit the field at Truist Park against the Braves on Thursday at 7:20 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.333 AVG, 15 HR, 44 RBI)

Ronald Acuña Jr. (.333 AVG, 15 HR, 44 RBI) COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.267 AVG, 10 HR, 38 RBI)

ATL Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -248 +204 9

The Chicago Cubs (30-37) take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (34-32)

The Pirates will look to pick up a road win at Wrigley Field against the Cubs on Thursday at 8:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.279 AVG, 4 HR, 29 RBI)

Nico Hoerner (.279 AVG, 4 HR, 29 RBI) PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.286 AVG, 7 HR, 38 RBI)

CHC Moneyline PIT Moneyline Total -142 +119 8.5

The Texas Rangers (42-25) play the Los Angeles Angels (38-32)

The Angels will look to pick up a road win at Globe Life Field against the Rangers on Thursday at 8:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.286 AVG, 10 HR, 53 RBI)

Marcus Semien (.286 AVG, 10 HR, 53 RBI) LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.299 AVG, 21 HR, 52 RBI)

TEX Moneyline LAA Moneyline Total -143 +122 8

The Houston Astros (39-29) take on the Washington Nationals (26-40)

The Nationals will take to the field at Minute Maid Park against the Astros on Thursday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

HOU Key Player: Alex Bregman (.243 AVG, 9 HR, 39 RBI)

Alex Bregman (.243 AVG, 9 HR, 39 RBI) WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.283 AVG, 9 HR, 30 RBI)

HOU Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -215 +179 8.5

The San Diego Padres (33-34) play host to the Cleveland Guardians (31-36)

The Guardians will hit the field at PETCO Park versus the Padres on Thursday at 8:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.259 AVG, 11 HR, 33 RBI)

Juan Soto (.259 AVG, 11 HR, 33 RBI) CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.277 AVG, 10 HR, 38 RBI)

SD Moneyline CLE Moneyline Total -141 +120 8.5

The Los Angeles Dodgers (38-30) face the Chicago White Sox (30-39)

The White Sox will hit the field at Dodger Stadium against the Dodgers on Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.335 AVG, 13 HR, 44 RBI)

Freddie Freeman (.335 AVG, 13 HR, 44 RBI) CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.264 AVG, 16 HR, 35 RBI)

LAD Moneyline CHW Moneyline Total -149 +127 9

