Manuel Margot Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Athletics - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
On Thursday, Manuel Margot (hitting .345 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Paul Blackburn. First pitch is at 3:37 PM ET.
He collected three extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (3-for-4 with three doubles and an RBI) against the Athletics.
Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Manuel Margot At The Plate
- Margot is hitting .265 with 10 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 15 walks.
- Margot has picked up a hit in 32 of 52 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.
- He has hit a home run in two of 52 games played this year, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
- In 18 games this season (34.6%), Margot has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 19 games this season (36.5%), including four multi-run games (7.7%).
Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|24
|.217
|AVG
|.316
|.293
|OBP
|.378
|.349
|SLG
|.405
|6
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|0
|11
|RBI
|9
|16/8
|K/BB
|13/7
|2
|SB
|4
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 28th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have a 6.24 team ERA that ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- The Athletics surrender the most home runs in baseball (105 total, 1.5 per game).
- Blackburn (0-0 with a 3.60 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his fourth of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander went six scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while surrendering four hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.60, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .259 batting average against him.
