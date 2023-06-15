On Thursday, Manuel Margot (hitting .345 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Paul Blackburn. First pitch is at 3:37 PM ET.

He collected three extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (3-for-4 with three doubles and an RBI) against the Athletics.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

3:37 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Paul Blackburn

MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Manuel Margot At The Plate

Margot is hitting .265 with 10 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 15 walks.

Margot has picked up a hit in 32 of 52 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.

He has hit a home run in two of 52 games played this year, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.

In 18 games this season (34.6%), Margot has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 19 games this season (36.5%), including four multi-run games (7.7%).

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 24 .217 AVG .316 .293 OBP .378 .349 SLG .405 6 XBH 7 2 HR 0 11 RBI 9 16/8 K/BB 13/7 2 SB 4

Athletics Pitching Rankings