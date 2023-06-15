Luke Raley -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the mound, on June 15 at 3:37 PM ET.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Game Time: 3:37 PM ET

3:37 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Luke Raley At The Plate

Raley has 10 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 12 walks while hitting .258.

Raley has gotten at least one hit in 52.9% of his games this year (27 of 51), with at least two hits 11 times (21.6%).

In 17.6% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 6.4% of his trips to the dish.

Raley has driven in a run in 16 games this year (31.4%), including seven games with more than one RBI (13.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 21 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 24 .222 AVG .291 .333 OBP .352 .542 SLG .595 13 XBH 10 4 HR 7 12 RBI 14 28/7 K/BB 26/5 6 SB 2

Athletics Pitching Rankings