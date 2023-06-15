Jose Siri Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Athletics - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Jose Siri -- .171 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the mound, on June 15 at 3:37 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Athletics.
Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Discover More About This Game
Jose Siri At The Plate
- Siri is hitting .225 with six doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 10 walks.
- Siri has picked up a hit in 63.4% of his 41 games this year, with more than one hit in 12.2% of them.
- Looking at the 41 games he has played this year, he's homered in 12 of them (29.3%), and in 7.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 43.9% of his games this season, Siri has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 19.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 22 of 41 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|17
|.234
|AVG
|.213
|.286
|OBP
|.258
|.506
|SLG
|.590
|8
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|6
|14
|RBI
|13
|26/6
|K/BB
|26/4
|4
|SB
|2
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.7 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
- The Athletics have a 6.24 team ERA that ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- The Athletics give up the most home runs in baseball (105 total, 1.5 per game).
- Blackburn makes the start for the Athletics, his fourth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 3.60 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty threw six scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while surrendering four hits.
- The 29-year-old has a 3.60 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .259 to opposing hitters.
