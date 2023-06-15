Isaac Paredes Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Athletics - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Isaac Paredes (.161 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Paul Blackburn and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday at 3:37 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Athletics.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes is hitting .254 with 12 doubles, 11 home runs and 19 walks.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 88th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 65th and he is 44th in slugging.
- Paredes has had a hit in 33 of 61 games this season (54.1%), including multiple hits 14 times (23.0%).
- He has homered in 14.8% of his games in 2023 (nine of 61), and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 37.7% of his games this season, Paredes has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (11.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 37.7% of his games this season (23 of 61), with two or more runs eight times (13.1%).
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|28
|.252
|AVG
|.255
|.336
|OBP
|.345
|.495
|SLG
|.451
|11
|XBH
|12
|7
|HR
|4
|28
|RBI
|17
|19/10
|K/BB
|23/9
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
- The Athletics' 6.24 team ERA ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (105 total, 1.5 per game).
- Blackburn makes the start for the Athletics, his fourth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 3.60 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.60, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .259 against him.
