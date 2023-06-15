The Tampa Bay Rays, including Isaac Paredes (.161 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Paul Blackburn and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday at 3:37 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Game Time: 3:37 PM ET

Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes is hitting .254 with 12 doubles, 11 home runs and 19 walks.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 88th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 65th and he is 44th in slugging.

Paredes has had a hit in 33 of 61 games this season (54.1%), including multiple hits 14 times (23.0%).

He has homered in 14.8% of his games in 2023 (nine of 61), and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 37.7% of his games this season, Paredes has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (11.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 37.7% of his games this season (23 of 61), with two or more runs eight times (13.1%).

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 28 .252 AVG .255 .336 OBP .345 .495 SLG .451 11 XBH 12 7 HR 4 28 RBI 17 19/10 K/BB 23/9 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings