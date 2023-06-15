Harold Ramirez -- with a slugging percentage of .594 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the hill, on June 15 at 3:37 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Athletics.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Game Time: 3:37 PM ET

3:37 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

Ramirez is batting .314 with nine doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 12 walks.

Ramirez will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .533 with one homer during his last outings.

In 35 of 53 games this season (66.0%) Ramirez has picked up a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (34.0%).

He has homered in nine games this year (17.0%), homering in 4.5% of his chances at the plate.

Ramirez has driven in a run in 20 games this season (37.7%), including nine games with more than one RBI (17.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 24 games this year (45.3%), including multiple runs in three games.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 22 .301 AVG .329 .363 OBP .349 .621 SLG .390 16 XBH 3 8 HR 1 21 RBI 9 29/9 K/BB 10/3 3 SB 1

