Francisco Mejía Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Athletics - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Francisco Mejia -- with a slugging percentage of .441 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the hill, on June 15 at 3:37 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Athletics.
Francisco Mejía Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Francisco Mejía At The Plate
- Mejia is hitting .235 with eight doubles, two home runs and six walks.
- Mejia has gotten at least one hit in 53.3% of his games this year (16 of 30), with more than one hit six times (20.0%).
- He has gone deep in two of 30 games played this year, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.
- In eight games this year, Mejia has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In 43.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (13.3%).
Francisco Mejía Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|14
|.212
|AVG
|.260
|.250
|OBP
|.296
|.365
|SLG
|.380
|6
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|4
|18/3
|K/BB
|8/3
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.7 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
- The Athletics' 6.24 team ERA ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow the most home runs in baseball (105 total, 1.5 per game).
- The Athletics will send Blackburn (0-0) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-0 with a 3.60 ERA and 14 strikeouts through 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed six scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- In three games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed a 3.60 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .259 to opposing hitters.
