Yandy Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Athletics - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Yandy Diaz -- with an on-base percentage of .333 in his past 10 games, 63 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Oakland Athletics, with Luis Medina on the mound, on June 14 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Athletics.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Yandy Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz has 65 hits, which is best among Tampa Bay hitters this season, while batting .302 with 25 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks seventh in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.
- Diaz has recorded a hit in 39 of 57 games this year (68.4%), including 20 multi-hit games (35.1%).
- In 12 games this year, he has gone deep (21.1%, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish).
- Diaz has driven in a run in 21 games this season (36.8%), including seven games with more than one RBI (12.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 52.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (17.5%).
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|25
|.316
|AVG
|.286
|.404
|OBP
|.386
|.547
|SLG
|.510
|13
|XBH
|12
|7
|HR
|5
|17
|RBI
|17
|23/16
|K/BB
|16/14
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
- The Athletics have a 6.26 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow 105 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (most in the league).
- Medina (1-5) takes the mound for the Athletics in his sixth start of the season. He has a 7.53 ERA in 34 2/3 innings pitched, with 32 strikeouts.
- His last time out was in relief on Saturday when the right-hander threw five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 7.53, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are hitting .268 against him.
