The Tampa Bay Rays, including Taylor Walls (.184 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 130 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Luis Medina and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Athletics.

Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Luis Medina TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Taylor Walls At The Plate

Walls is batting .208 with seven doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 25 walks.

Walls has picked up a hit in 25 of 51 games this season, with multiple hits five times.

He has hit a home run in 11.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 29.4% of his games this season, Walls has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (5.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 23 times this season (45.1%), including seven games with multiple runs (13.7%).

Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 26 .169 AVG .242 .297 OBP .330 .260 SLG .516 5 XBH 11 1 HR 6 5 RBI 17 23/13 K/BB 27/12 7 SB 8

Athletics Pitching Rankings