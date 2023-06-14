Taylor Walls Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Athletics - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Taylor Walls (.184 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 130 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Luis Medina and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Athletics.
Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Taylor Walls At The Plate
- Walls is batting .208 with seven doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 25 walks.
- Walls has picked up a hit in 25 of 51 games this season, with multiple hits five times.
- He has hit a home run in 11.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 29.4% of his games this season, Walls has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (5.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 23 times this season (45.1%), including seven games with multiple runs (13.7%).
Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|26
|.169
|AVG
|.242
|.297
|OBP
|.330
|.260
|SLG
|.516
|5
|XBH
|11
|1
|HR
|6
|5
|RBI
|17
|23/13
|K/BB
|27/12
|7
|SB
|8
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
- The Athletics' 6.26 team ERA ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (105 total, 1.5 per game).
- Medina (1-5) takes the mound for the Athletics in his sixth start of the season. He has a 7.53 ERA in 34 2/3 innings pitched, with 32 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he tossed five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 7.53, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are batting .268 against him.
