The Oakland Athletics (19-50) aim to prolong their seven-game winning streak when they take on the Tampa Bay Rays (48-22) on Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET, at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

The Rays will give the nod to Tyler Glasnow (1-0) versus the Athletics and Luis Medina (1-5).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Glasnow - TB (1-0, 2.87 ERA) vs Medina - OAK (1-5, 7.53 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Glasnow

The Rays will hand the ball to Glasnow (1-0) for his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in six innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the Texas Rangers.

The 29-year-old has pitched in three games this season with an ERA of 2.87, a 2.86 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.085.

Glasnow has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Medina

Medina gets the start for the Athletics, his sixth of the season. He is 1-5 with a 7.53 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when the right-hander tossed five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.

During seven games this season, the 24-year-old has put up a 7.53 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .268 to his opponents.

Medina has collected two quality starts this year.

Medina has pitched five or more innings in a game six times this year entering this matchup.

He allowed at least one earned run in all of his outings in 2023.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.