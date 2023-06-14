Oddsmakers have set player props for Wander Franco, Esteury Ruiz and others when the Tampa Bay Rays visit the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Rays vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Tyler Glasnow Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 8.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Glasnow Stats

The Rays will hand the ball to Tyler Glasnow (1-0) for his fourth start of the season.

Glasnow has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Glasnow Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Rangers Jun. 9 6.0 1 1 1 6 3 at Red Sox Jun. 3 5.1 4 1 1 6 3 vs. Dodgers May. 27 4.1 5 3 3 8 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Tyler Glasnow's player props with BetMGM.

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Franco Stats

Franco has 19 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 23 walks and 33 RBI (75 total hits). He's also swiped 22 bases.

He's slashed .292/.352/.475 on the year.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Athletics Jun. 13 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Jun. 12 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Jun. 11 2-for-4 2 1 3 5 0 vs. Rangers Jun. 10 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rangers Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Randy Arozarena Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Arozarena Stats

Randy Arozarena has 66 hits with eight doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 39 walks and 44 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He's slashing .286/.404/.485 on the year.

Arozarena Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Athletics Jun. 13 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Jun. 12 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Rangers Jun. 11 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Rangers Jun. 10 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Rangers Jun. 9 0-for-1 2 0 0 0 2

Bet on player props for Wander Franco, Randy Arozarena or other Rays players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Esteury Ruiz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Ruiz Stats

Ruiz has collected 68 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, a home run and 11 walks. He has driven in 28 runs with 31 stolen bases.

He's slashing .257/.316/.332 so far this season.

Ruiz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Jun. 13 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Jun. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Jun. 11 1-for-5 1 0 2 2 0 at Brewers Jun. 10 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 at Brewers Jun. 9 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 1

Brent Rooker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)

Rooker Stats

Brent Rooker has 53 hits with 11 doubles, 13 home runs, 29 walks and 38 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .265/.366/.515 on the season.

Rooker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Jun. 13 2-for-3 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Rays Jun. 12 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Jun. 11 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Brewers Jun. 10 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Jun. 7 2-for-6 1 0 2 3 0

Bet on player props for Esteury Ruiz, Brent Rooker or other Athletics players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.