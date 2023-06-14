Top Player Prop Bets for Rays vs. Athletics on June 14, 2023
Oddsmakers have set player props for Wander Franco, Esteury Ruiz and others when the Tampa Bay Rays visit the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.
Rays vs. Athletics Game Info
- When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA
MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays
Tyler Glasnow Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 8.5 (Over Odds: -110)
Glasnow Stats
- The Rays will hand the ball to Tyler Glasnow (1-0) for his fourth start of the season.
- Glasnow has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
Glasnow Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Rangers
|Jun. 9
|6.0
|1
|1
|1
|6
|3
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 3
|5.1
|4
|1
|1
|6
|3
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 27
|4.1
|5
|3
|3
|8
|1
Wander Franco Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Franco Stats
- Franco has 19 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 23 walks and 33 RBI (75 total hits). He's also swiped 22 bases.
- He's slashed .292/.352/.475 on the year.
Franco Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Athletics
|Jun. 13
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|Jun. 12
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Jun. 11
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|3
|5
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Jun. 10
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Jun. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Randy Arozarena Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Arozarena Stats
- Randy Arozarena has 66 hits with eight doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 39 walks and 44 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.
- He's slashing .286/.404/.485 on the year.
Arozarena Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Athletics
|Jun. 13
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|Jun. 12
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Jun. 11
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Jun. 10
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Jun. 9
|0-for-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics
Esteury Ruiz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
Ruiz Stats
- Ruiz has collected 68 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, a home run and 11 walks. He has driven in 28 runs with 31 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .257/.316/.332 so far this season.
Ruiz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rays
|Jun. 13
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jun. 12
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Jun. 11
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Brewers
|Jun. 10
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Brewers
|Jun. 9
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
Brent Rooker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)
Rooker Stats
- Brent Rooker has 53 hits with 11 doubles, 13 home runs, 29 walks and 38 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a slash line of .265/.366/.515 on the season.
Rooker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rays
|Jun. 13
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jun. 12
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Jun. 11
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Brewers
|Jun. 10
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Pirates
|Jun. 7
|2-for-6
|1
|0
|2
|3
|0
