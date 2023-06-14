The Tampa Bay Rays (48-22) and the Oakland Athletics (19-50) will match up on Wednesday, June 14 at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, with Tyler Glasnow pitching for the Rays and Luis Medina taking the hill for the Athletics. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET.

The Rays are the favorite in this one, at -275, while the underdog Athletics have +230 odds to upset. Tampa Bay is the run-line favorite (-2.5). The contest's total has been set at 8.5 runs.

Rays vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Probable Pitchers: Glasnow - TB (1-0, 2.87 ERA) vs Medina - OAK (1-5, 7.53 ERA)

Rays vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Wanting to wager on the Rays and Athletics matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Rays (-275), for example -- will win. It's that simple! If the Rays win, and you bet $10, you'd get $13.64 back.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Randy Arozarena hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can bet on games.

Explore More About This Game

Rays vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have entered the game as favorites 61 times this season and won 44, or 72.1%, of those games.

The Rays have won all six games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -275 or shorter.

Tampa Bay has a 73.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rays went 7-3 over the 10 games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Athletics have come away with 19 wins in the 67 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Athletics have yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +230 or worse on the moneyline this season.

The Athletics have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won seven of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Rays vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Bethancourt 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+165) Josh Lowe 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+130) Yandy Díaz 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+165) Randy Arozarena 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+125) Wander Franco 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+195)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +550 3rd 1st Win AL East -500 - 1st

