How to Watch the Rays vs. Athletics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 14
Tyler Glasnow and Luis Medina will each get the start when the Tampa Bay Rays and the Oakland Athletics face off on Wednesday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, at 9:40 PM ET.
Rays vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Location: Oakland, California
- Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rays rank second-best in MLB play with 113 total home runs.
- Tampa Bay has an MLB-leading .469 slugging percentage.
- The Rays' .262 batting average is fifth-best in MLB.
- Tampa Bay is the second-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.6 runs per game (395 total).
- The Rays rank second in baseball with a .336 on-base percentage.
- The Rays strike out 8.4 times per game, the No. 17 average in MLB.
- Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Tampa Bay has the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.57).
- Rays pitchers combine for the No. 3 WHIP in MLB (1.198).
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- Glasnow makes the start for the Rays, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 2.87 ERA and 20 strikeouts through 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Friday against the Texas Rangers, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing just one hit.
- Glasnow will aim to go five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 5.1 frames per outing.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/9/2023
|Rangers
|W 8-3
|Home
|Tyler Glasnow
|Andrew Heaney
|6/10/2023
|Rangers
|L 8-4
|Home
|Taj Bradley
|Nathan Eovaldi
|6/11/2023
|Rangers
|W 7-3
|Home
|Shane McClanahan
|Martín Pérez
|6/12/2023
|Athletics
|L 4-3
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|James Kaprielian
|6/13/2023
|Athletics
|L 2-1
|Away
|Jalen Beeks
|Shintaro Fujinami
|6/14/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Tyler Glasnow
|Luis Medina
|6/15/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Taj Bradley
|Paul Blackburn
|6/16/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Shane McClanahan
|Ryan Weathers
|6/17/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|Blake Snell
|6/18/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|-
|Joe Musgrove
|6/20/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Tyler Glasnow
|Kyle Bradish
