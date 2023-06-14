Tyler Glasnow and Luis Medina will each get the start when the Tampa Bay Rays and the Oakland Athletics face off on Wednesday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, at 9:40 PM ET.

Rays vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum



Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays rank second-best in MLB play with 113 total home runs.

Tampa Bay has an MLB-leading .469 slugging percentage.

The Rays' .262 batting average is fifth-best in MLB.

Tampa Bay is the second-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.6 runs per game (395 total).

The Rays rank second in baseball with a .336 on-base percentage.

The Rays strike out 8.4 times per game, the No. 17 average in MLB.

Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Tampa Bay has the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.57).

Rays pitchers combine for the No. 3 WHIP in MLB (1.198).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Glasnow makes the start for the Rays, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 2.87 ERA and 20 strikeouts through 15 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance came on Friday against the Texas Rangers, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing just one hit.

Glasnow will aim to go five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 5.1 frames per outing.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 6/9/2023 Rangers W 8-3 Home Tyler Glasnow Andrew Heaney 6/10/2023 Rangers L 8-4 Home Taj Bradley Nathan Eovaldi 6/11/2023 Rangers W 7-3 Home Shane McClanahan Martín Pérez 6/12/2023 Athletics L 4-3 Away Zach Eflin James Kaprielian 6/13/2023 Athletics L 2-1 Away Jalen Beeks Shintaro Fujinami 6/14/2023 Athletics - Away Tyler Glasnow Luis Medina 6/15/2023 Athletics - Away Taj Bradley Paul Blackburn 6/16/2023 Padres - Away Shane McClanahan Ryan Weathers 6/17/2023 Padres - Away Zach Eflin Blake Snell 6/18/2023 Padres - Away - Joe Musgrove 6/20/2023 Orioles - Home Tyler Glasnow Kyle Bradish

