Esteury Ruiz and the Oakland Athletics hit the field on Wednesday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum against Tyler Glasnow, who will start for the Tampa Bay Rays. First pitch will be at 9:40 PM ET.

The Athletics are +230 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Rays (-275). Tampa Bay is the favorite on the run line (-2.5 with -105 odds). The over/under is 8.5 runs for the contest.

Rays vs. Athletics Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

Location: Oakland, California

Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -275 +230 8.5 -110 -110 -2.5 -105 -115

Rays Recent Betting Performance

The Rays have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 7-3 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rays and their opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rays have two wins against the spread in their last four chances.

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have won 72.1% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (44-17).

Tampa Bay has played six times as moneyline favorites with odds of -275 or shorter, and won in each game.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Rays' implied win probability is 73.3%.

In the 70 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Tampa Bay, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 38 times (38-28-4).

The Rays have an 8-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 31-7 17-15 21-10 27-12 37-19 11-3

