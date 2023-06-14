Rays vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 14
Wednesday's contest features the Tampa Bay Rays (48-22) and the Oakland Athletics (19-50) matching up at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum (on June 14) at 9:40 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 7-5 victory for the Rays.
The Rays will give the ball to Tyler Glasnow (1-0, 2.87 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Athletics will turn to Luis Medina (1-5, 7.53 ERA).
Rays vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA
Rays vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Rays 7, Athletics 5.
Total Prediction for Rays vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Rays Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 7-3.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.
- Over their last 10 games, the Rays are 2-2-0 against the spread.
- The Rays have won 44, or 72.1%, of the 61 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Tampa Bay has been at least -275 moneyline favorites six times this season and won each of those games.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for the Rays.
- Tampa Bay has scored the second-most runs in the majors this season with 395.
- The Rays have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.57).
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 9
|Rangers
|W 8-3
|Tyler Glasnow vs Andrew Heaney
|June 10
|Rangers
|L 8-4
|Taj Bradley vs Nathan Eovaldi
|June 11
|Rangers
|W 7-3
|Shane McClanahan vs Martín Pérez
|June 12
|@ Athletics
|L 4-3
|Zach Eflin vs James Kaprielian
|June 13
|@ Athletics
|L 2-1
|Jalen Beeks vs Shintaro Fujinami
|June 14
|@ Athletics
|-
|Tyler Glasnow vs Luis Medina
|June 15
|@ Athletics
|-
|Taj Bradley vs Paul Blackburn
|June 16
|@ Padres
|-
|Shane McClanahan vs Ryan Weathers
|June 17
|@ Padres
|-
|Zach Eflin vs Blake Snell
|June 18
|@ Padres
|-
|TBA vs Joe Musgrove
|June 20
|Orioles
|-
|Tyler Glasnow vs Kyle Bradish
