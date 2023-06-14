Wednesday's contest features the Tampa Bay Rays (48-22) and the Oakland Athletics (19-50) matching up at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum (on June 14) at 9:40 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 7-5 victory for the Rays.

The Rays will give the ball to Tyler Glasnow (1-0, 2.87 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Athletics will turn to Luis Medina (1-5, 7.53 ERA).

Rays vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rays 7, Athletics 5.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 7-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Over their last 10 games, the Rays are 2-2-0 against the spread.

The Rays have won 44, or 72.1%, of the 61 games they've played as favorites this season.

Tampa Bay has been at least -275 moneyline favorites six times this season and won each of those games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for the Rays.

Tampa Bay has scored the second-most runs in the majors this season with 395.

The Rays have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.57).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays Schedule