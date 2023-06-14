Randy Arozarena Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Athletics - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Randy Arozarena -- .226 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Oakland Athletics, with Luis Medina on the mound, on June 14 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Athletics.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Explore More About This Game
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena has 66 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .404.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 24th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks sixth and he is 33rd in slugging.
- Arozarena has picked up a hit in 45 of 66 games this year, with multiple hits 18 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 11 games this season (16.7%), leaving the park in 4.3% of his chances at the plate.
- Arozarena has an RBI in 26 of 66 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 33 of 66 games this season, and more than once 8 times.
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|30
|.291
|AVG
|.281
|.433
|OBP
|.371
|.547
|SLG
|.421
|13
|XBH
|8
|8
|HR
|4
|28
|RBI
|16
|27/22
|K/BB
|36/17
|6
|SB
|3
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.7 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
- The Athletics have a 6.26 team ERA that ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- The Athletics allow the most home runs in baseball (105 total, 1.5 per game).
- Medina gets the start for the Athletics, his sixth of the season. He is 1-5 with a 7.53 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out -- in relief on Saturday -- the right-hander threw five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.53, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents have a .268 batting average against him.
