Randy Arozarena -- .226 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Oakland Athletics, with Luis Medina on the mound, on June 14 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Athletics.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Luis Medina

Luis Medina TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena has 66 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .404.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 24th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks sixth and he is 33rd in slugging.

Arozarena has picked up a hit in 45 of 66 games this year, with multiple hits 18 times.

He has hit a long ball in 11 games this season (16.7%), leaving the park in 4.3% of his chances at the plate.

Arozarena has an RBI in 26 of 66 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 33 of 66 games this season, and more than once 8 times.

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 30 .291 AVG .281 .433 OBP .371 .547 SLG .421 13 XBH 8 8 HR 4 28 RBI 16 27/22 K/BB 36/17 6 SB 3

Athletics Pitching Rankings