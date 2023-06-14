The Tampa Bay Rays, including Luke Raley (.417 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Luis Medina and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last appearance against the Athletics.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Luis Medina

Luis Medina TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Luke Raley At The Plate

Raley has 10 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 12 walks while batting .265.

Raley has picked up a hit in 27 of 50 games this season, with multiple hits 11 times.

He has gone deep in nine games this year (18.0%), homering in 6.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 32.0% of his games this season, Raley has notched at least one RBI. In seven of those games (14.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 21 games this season (42.0%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 23 .222 AVG .307 .333 OBP .369 .542 SLG .627 13 XBH 10 4 HR 7 12 RBI 14 28/7 K/BB 23/5 6 SB 2

Athletics Pitching Rankings