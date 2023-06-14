Josh Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Athletics - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Josh Lowe (.333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Medina. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Athletics.
Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Josh Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has 13 doubles, 11 home runs and 14 walks while batting .295.
- Lowe has gotten a hit in 36 of 55 games this season (65.5%), with multiple hits on 18 occasions (32.7%).
- In 11 games this season, he has hit a long ball (20.0%, and 5.4% of his trips to the plate).
- Lowe has driven in a run in 24 games this year (43.6%), including eight games with more than one RBI (14.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 25 times this year (45.5%), including six games with multiple runs (10.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|27
|.290
|AVG
|.299
|.320
|OBP
|.361
|.473
|SLG
|.598
|11
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|8
|16
|RBI
|23
|22/4
|K/BB
|26/10
|7
|SB
|8
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.7 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
- The Athletics have a 6.26 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up 105 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (most in baseball).
- The Athletics are sending Medina (1-5) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 1-5 with a 7.53 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Saturday -- the right-hander threw five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 7.53, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are hitting .268 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.