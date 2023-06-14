Jose Siri, with a slugging percentage of .486 in his past 10 games -- including three home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Oakland Athletics, with Luis Medina on the mound, June 14 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Athletics.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Luis Medina

Luis Medina TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Explore More About This Game

Jose Siri At The Plate

Siri has six doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 10 walks while hitting .225.

In 26 of 41 games this year (63.4%) Siri has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (12.2%).

In 29.3% of his games this season, he has homered, and 7.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 43.9% of his games this year, Siri has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 19.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 53.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (9.8%).

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 17 .234 AVG .213 .286 OBP .258 .506 SLG .590 8 XBH 11 6 HR 6 14 RBI 13 26/6 K/BB 26/4 4 SB 2

Athletics Pitching Rankings