Jose Siri Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Athletics - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Jose Siri, with a slugging percentage of .486 in his past 10 games -- including three home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Oakland Athletics, with Luis Medina on the mound, June 14 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Athletics.
Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Siri? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Jose Siri At The Plate
- Siri has six doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 10 walks while hitting .225.
- In 26 of 41 games this year (63.4%) Siri has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (12.2%).
- In 29.3% of his games this season, he has homered, and 7.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 43.9% of his games this year, Siri has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 19.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 53.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (9.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|17
|.234
|AVG
|.213
|.286
|OBP
|.258
|.506
|SLG
|.590
|8
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|6
|14
|RBI
|13
|26/6
|K/BB
|26/4
|4
|SB
|2
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.7 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
- The Athletics have a 6.26 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up 105 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (most in baseball).
- Medina makes the start for the Athletics, his sixth of the season. He is 1-5 with a 7.53 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Saturday -- the righty tossed five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 7.53, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opposing hitters have a .268 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.